Azerbaijan's special presidential rep, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires debate visit to liberated areas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Visit to Azerbaijan's liberated territories has been discussed during meeting between the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, Emin Huseynov, and the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy Amy Carlon, the representative's publication on X page said, Trend reports.

Huseynov noted that the meeting also discussed future cooperation opportunities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel