Baku Arbitration Center opens as part of broader judicial reforms - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. The adoption of arbitration legislation has provided momentum for broader reforms in Azerbaijan’s judicial system, said Araz Poladov, Head of the Legislation Development Sector at the Department of Legislation and Legal Policy under the Presidential Administration, Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Baku Arbitration Center, Poladov noted that the establishment of the center signifies a pivotal juncture in the jurisprudential chronicle of Azerbaijan.

“We aspire for this center to evolve into a premier institution recognized nationally for its excellence and credibility,” he said.

The Baku Arbitration Centre (BAC) commenced its work in late October 2025, aligning with the Azerbaijan Arbitration Days conference conducted on October 24-25, 2025. The Baku Arbitration Centre is committed to delivering an equitable and streamlined forum for the adjudication of commercial conflicts. Formed to optimize the arbitration ecosystem in Azerbaijan, the center emphasizes the facilitation of access and the elucidation of transparency across all procedural frameworks.

