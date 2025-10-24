EU, Uzbekistan sign Enhanced Partnership Agreement (VIDEO)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 24. The European Union and Uzbekistan have signed the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, and Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

“This deal opens multiple avenues for stronger cooperation across key areas, such as security, connectivity, trade, political dialogue, and sustainable development,” Kallas said following the signing ceremony. “It’s the start of a new chapter in our long-standing relationship,” she added.

The EPCA is designed to deepen the EU’s engagement with Uzbekistan through an expanded framework of political and economic cooperation. It also aims to promote closer ties in regional connectivity and sustainable growth, aligning with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.