Azerbaijani foreign minister receives OTS secretary general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanichbek Omuraliev, who is visiting Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the priorities of our country's chairmanship within the OTS, the issues on the organization's agenda and future plans.

Bayramov emphasized that strengthening friendship, brotherhood and cooperation in all fields within our organization is the main priority, that Azerbaijan constantly supports the steps, initiatives and ideas taken within the OTS towards the realization of this potential, and that it is important to further strengthen and expand the organization's secretariat and observer status in international organizations.

The parties highlighted the importance of the informal summit held in Shusha last year, the Karabakh Declaration adopted during the summit, as well as the decisions adopted during the summit held in Gabala this year for multifaceted cooperation within the organization.

The secretary general expressed his congratulations on the successful organization of the events organized by our country.

Steps were considered to implement the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan during the Gabala summit.

The sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

