Court proceedings against Armenian nationals heard testimony of Khojaly genocide victim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. On October 24, the open court hearing on the criminal cases of Armenian citizens at the Baku Military Court continued with the announcement of case-related documents, as well as statements from victims and their legal heirs who were unable to attend the session for valid reasons and submitted written appeals to the court, Trend reports.

According to the statement made by the son of victim Valiyev Fikrat Javad oghlu, he returned home while Armenian soldiers were setting houses ablaze in Khojaly on the night of February 25, 1992. After finding no one there, he ran toward the Katik forest. He saw a large group of city residents gathered under the bridge across the Gargarchay River, including his wife, Valiyeva Uruza Khanlar ghizi, his sister, Surayya Valiyeva, and his nephew, Ahmadov Anar Islam oghlu. Together with his family members and around 300 Khojaly residents, he moved toward the Katik forest.

As they reached Katik village, they came under heavy fire from Armenian militants, resulting in the deaths and injuries of several residents. That morning, when he met his sister-in-law, Durna Ahmadova, her son, Rafig Ahmadov, and others in the forest, they told him that some Khojaly residents who had reached a place called Garagaya, located near Shelli village of the Aghdam district, were shot by Armenian soldiers, while others managed to escape. Having stayed in the forest throughout the night, many Khojaly residents suffered severe frostbite, and some, whose identities remain unknown, died from exposure. That night, his sister and other relatives went missing under unknown circumstances, and their fate remains unknown.

On February 27, 1992, due to heavy fog, the victim and 230 Khojaly residents lost their way to Aghdam district and came under Armenian fire while passing near Dahraz village. As a result, Baghirova Zahra Sari ghizi, Telman, Mehti, and four other residents were killed, and three others were wounded. They were captured and kept in a building resembling a cattle barn, where they were subjected to severe torture.

During captivity, the blows inflicted on him caused the minor, Anar Ahmadov—who was tied to his back with a shawl—to fall to the ground. An unknown Armenian soldier kicked the child, causing his head to hit the wall. When the victim picked the child up and tried to protect him, the soldier seized Anar, threw him on his back, and said in Azerbaijani, “We will kill all of you.” The captives were robbed of their money and jewelry and kept without food or water in freezing conditions. The victim’s relatives were also held captive there.

That day, Armenian soldiers selected several young captives—including Usubali Garayev, Zakir, Aliyar and Elshad Usubovs, Rovshan Hasanov, Vugar Huseynov, Ulfat Aliyev, Tofig Zeynalov, Elshad Hasan oghlu, Aladdin Pashayev, Siyavush Halay oghlu, Rovshan Gachay oghlu, and Shahin—and took them outside. Gunshots and car sounds were heard shortly after, and the fate of those individuals remains unknown to this day.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

