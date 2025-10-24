Türkiye's Kars hosts distinguished visitors day of “Eternity-2025” exercise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Distinguished Visitors Day is held within the "Eternity-2025" computer-assisted command-staff trilateral exercise organized in Kars, Türkiye, with the participation of Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Turkish servicemen, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The event was attended by Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Major General Kanan Seyidov, representatives of the Azerbaijani military attaché office in Türkiye, as well as high-level guests from other countries.

High-level guests observed the progress of the exercise at the command post.

The progress of the "Eternity-2025" computer-assisted command-staff trilateral exercise and the professionalism of the servicemen from the participating countries were commended.

At the end, awards were presented to servicemen who distinguished themselves during the exercise.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel