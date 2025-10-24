Trade turnover of agricultural products between Kazakhstan and Czech Republic disclosed
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic are deepening collaboration in agriculture, with sides exploring new opportunities in livestock breeding, technology exchange, and sustainable farming practices.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy