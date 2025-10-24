IMF sees gradual improvement in Kyrgyzstan's external balance

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 24. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slightly adjusted its outlook for Kyrgyzstan’s current account balance, signaling a gradual improvement in the country’s external position amid strong export growth, Trend reports.

According to the latest IMF projections, Kyrgyzstan’s current account deficit is expected to reach 8.4 percent of GDP in 2025, compared to 8.5 percent projected in April.

The deficit is forecast to narrow further to 7.7 percent in 2026 (previously 7.5 percent) and 6.2 percent by 2030 (revised from 6.4 percent).

The IMF’s regional outlook shows that the Middle East and Central Asia will maintain a current account surplus, averaging 1.1 percent of GDP in 2025 and 0.6 percent in 2026, suggesting Kyrgyzstan will continue to run moderate deficits relative to its peers.

Earlier, the World Bank reported that Kyrgyzstan’s external sector had shown clear signs of recovery. The current account deficit narrowed to 38.7 percent of GDP in the first three quarters of 2024, down sharply from 52.8 percent a year earlier. This improvement was supported by nearly 50 percent year-on-year growth in exports of goods and services, driven by gold exports, tourism, and trade logistics. Imports also increased by 11.6 percent, reflecting continued demand for goods used in re-export trade.