Azerbaijan rolls out agricultural insurance season for local orchards
The Agricultural Insurance Fund of Azerbaijan has launched the fruit orchard insurance period for the 2025-2026 season, covering 41 types of crops. Premiums range from 10 to 25 manat ($5.88 - $14.70) for 1,000 manat ($588) worth of fruit. Insurance payouts increased from 39,000 manat ($22,941) in 2023 to 159,000 manat ($93,529) in the first 9 months of 2025.
