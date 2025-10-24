Azerbaijan taps AI to improve disability assessments and tackle fraud

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. We are applying artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to detect fraud during disability assessments, aiming to prevent potential irregularities, said Kanan Akparov, Director of the DOST Digital Innovations Center, Trend reports.

Speaking at the international conference “SOCGOV 2025: Artificial Intelligence for Humans and Transformation,” Akparov emphasized that this approach is particularly relevant in the analysis of medical data, where personal information could inadvertently influence evaluations.

“Sometimes this information affects assessments by mistake. Through this solution, we can identify such data and carry out evaluations more objectively,” he said.

Akperov also highlighted ongoing work with government agencies and experts in the area of service evaluation.

“The goal is to ensure that the services provided to citizens lead to accurate decisions. Medical experts participate in the process, and we aim to use AI to reduce doctors’ workload and support them in making more precise decisions. One key point is that for AI to deliver correct results, the data it uses and learns from must be accurate and reliable,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel