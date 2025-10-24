S&P Global notes minimal methane footprints in Kazakh, Azerbaijani projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 24. Major oil and gas fields in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are reporting low methane emissions comparable to those observed in Norway, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global representative Evgeniya Maiburova said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the "Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan -2025" (OGT) conference, Maiburova stated the analysis covered key fields including Kashagan, Karachaganak, and Tengiz in Kazakhstan, as well as Shah Deniz and Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) in Azerbaijan.

“The methane intensity for these fields is not high and is close to levels seen in Norway. However, it is important to understand how emissions are calculated. 4-5 tier standards, involving direct measurements and satellite monitoring, are considered the ‘gold standard’ of accounting,” she emphasized.

Maiburova noted a consistent regional trend toward lower emission intensity in recent years, driven by equipment modernization and gas utilization technologies.

“For example, at the Tengiz field, the operator reduced associated gas flaring by 22 times, from 2.7 billion to less than 200 million cubic meters, even as production increased. Similar results have been achieved at Shah Deniz and ACG in Azerbaijan, where flaring intensity has decreased 8-fold in recent years,” she said.

Maiburova underscored that the region’s success in reducing methane emissions demonstrates the effectiveness of systematic approaches and long-term planning in the oil and gas sector.

