Azerbaijan tallies upcoming benefit payouts via mandatory social insurance fees in 2026
In 2026, benefits from mandatory state social insurance contributions are projected at 203.57 million manat ($120.14 million). This amount is 2.60 percent or 5.16 million manat ($3.04 million) higher than the 2025 forecast. Projections were based on expected average monthly wage growth and changes in the number of insured individuals.
