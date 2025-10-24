Turkmenistan likely to commercialize methane - S&P Global on industry prospects (Exclusive)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 24. Turkmenistan has significant potential to improve the efficiency of its oil and gas industry by reducing methane emissions, the representative of S&P Global Commodity Insights, Evgeniya Maiburova told Trend on the sidelines of the International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025."

"Reducing methane emissions not only has an environmental impact, but also creates additional value, as methane is a resource that can be commercialized," Maiburova noted.

She emphasized that Turkmenistan is actively cooperating with European and Central Asian partners to reduce gas flaring.

Maiburova also stated that S&P Global recently opened an office in Istanbul, which will coordinate work in the Central Asian region and strengthen partnerships with Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit.