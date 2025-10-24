Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Turkmenistan likely to commercialize methane - S&P Global on industry prospects (Exclusive)

Economy Materials 24 October 2025 09:25 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan likely to commercialize methane - S&P Global on industry prospects (Exclusive)

Follow Trend on

Gulnara Rahimova
Gulnara Rahimova
Read more

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 24. Turkmenistan has significant potential to improve the efficiency of its oil and gas industry by reducing methane emissions, the representative of S&P Global Commodity Insights, Evgeniya Maiburova told Trend on the sidelines of the International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025."

"Reducing methane emissions not only has an environmental impact, but also creates additional value, as methane is a resource that can be commercialized," Maiburova noted.

She emphasized that Turkmenistan is actively cooperating with European and Central Asian partners to reduce gas flaring.

Maiburova also stated that S&P Global recently opened an office in Istanbul, which will coordinate work in the Central Asian region and strengthen partnerships with Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit.

Latest

Latest

Read more