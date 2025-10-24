Masdar, EWEC unveil record-breaking solar and storage project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Abu Dhabi has launched construction of the world’s largest renewable energy project integrating solar power and battery storage, Trend reports.

The project, witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will deliver 1 GW of baseload renewable power around the clock at a globally competitive tariff.

Developed by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), it combines a 5.2GW solar photovoltaic plant with a 19 gigawatt-hour (GWh) battery energy storage system - the largest and most advanced of its kind worldwide.

Valued at over AED 22 billion ($6 billion), the project is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs and cut 5.7 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually once operational in 2027. It will also feature advanced technologies, including AI-enhanced forecasting and intelligent dispatch, grid-forming, and black start capabilities.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, said the project represents “a step towards redefining the role of renewable energy for the information age,” showcasing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in energy innovation.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi called it “a blueprint for the world,” demonstrating how renewables can supply reliable, round-the-clock power. EWEC CEO Ahmed Ali Alshamsi emphasized that the initiative will “power the next generation of economic growth” while supporting the UAE’s clean energy and artificial intelligence ambitions.

Masdar aims to expand its global clean energy portfolio to 100GW by 2030, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a leader in sustainable energy solutions.