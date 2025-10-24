Lithuania and Japan explore partnership in recovery projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys continued his official visit to Japan on October 23, participating in a meeting organized by Lithuania and Ukraine with representatives of Japanese government agencies and businesses, Trend reports.

The event focused on exploring potential collaboration between Japan and Lithuania in recovery and reconstruction projects.

Speaking at the event, Minister Budrys highlighted Lithuania’s experience as a reliable partner in implementing large-scale projects in institutional strengthening, education, physical and psychological rehabilitation, and economic resilience. Lithuania also leads key EU-funded programs and actively provides practical support to partner institutions.

“Lithuanian projects cover a wide area, including front-line regions. Drawing on our historical experience and understanding of regional specifics, together with Japan, we are ready to develop long-term, resilient, and innovative solutions to support successful recovery efforts,” Minister Budrys said.

He also noted Lithuania’s leadership role in supporting partner countries’ integration into EU processes and in implementing EU-funded programs, including initiatives aimed at strengthening institutional capacity, public financial management, and large-scale reconstruction planning.

Minister Budrys emphasized that Lithuania’s projects are distinguished by high quality, visibility, and tangible results, and invited Japanese government and business representatives to join Lithuania’s initiatives and contribute to joint recovery and reconstruction efforts.

