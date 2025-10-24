U.S. traveler highly praises students at Garabagh University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Garabagh University made the strongest impression on me, the American traveler, Douglas Casey said at a press conference in Baku dedicated to the completion of his trip to Karabakh, Trend reports.

“I had the opportunity to meet and talk with students, and I must say that they made a positive impression on me,” he said.

According to Casey, Garabagh University students are noticeably different from their peers in the West: “They are friendly, energetic, and inspired. Perhaps this is because Garabagh University is young and free from established stereotypes."

The American guest also expressed his admiration for the pace of development in Azerbaijan: “I have not studied Azerbaijan's economy in depth, but my impressions are extremely positive.”

The group of travelers from eight countries was led by Kolja Sporin, president of the Extreme Traveler International Congress (ETIC).

As part of the visit, the delegation took a two-day road trip along the route Aghdam-Khankendi-Lachin-Shusha-Fuzuli- Fuzuli.

The leading international travel clubs have organized 14 expeditions to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur in the period from 2021 through 2025 with the aim of promoting the liberated territories and showcasing the large-scale construction and restoration work being carried out there. The current trip was the 15th in the series.