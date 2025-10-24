AzInTelecom’s experience to be featured in Philip Kotler’s “Principles of Modern Marketing”

AzInTelecom LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, will be featured in “Principles of Modern Marketing” by Philip Kotler, one of the founding figures of modern marketing science.

The publication will showcase AzInTelecom’s successful experience through its SİMA Digital Solutions Platform. The book highlights how the platform, which integrates digital signature, identification, and payment systems within a single ecosystem based on biometric technology, has facilitated access to digital services across the country.

In Kotler’s book, AzInTelecom’s approach is recognized as a successful synthesis of technology, marketing, and user experience. To encourage the widespread adoption of digital signatures, the company has implemented a user-friendly interface, biometric identification, and a multichannel communication strategy. As a result, the SİMA İmza mobile application has been downloaded more than 5 million times, enabling over 50 million transactions.

Designed to provide reliable, sustainable, and innovative services anytime and anywhere, SİMA is accelerating the country’s digital transformation. The platform also contributes to environmental sustainability — by reducing paper consumption, it helps preserve forests and conserve energy and water resources. Alongside the SİMA Digital Platform, AzInTelecom continues to shape the digital future through its innovative cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and certification services.

Known as the “Father of Modern Marketing,” Philip Kotler is the author of more than 90 books, including “Marketing Management,” which is taught at leading educational institutions worldwide. His 60-year career has shaped both the theoretical and practical foundations of modern marketing. Kotler has published over 100 articles in prestigious journals such as Harvard Business Review and the Journal of Marketing, and has supported organizations around the world in applying effective marketing principles to enhance their competitiveness.