BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. A grand international boxing championship drew professional athletes from all corners of Europe to Berlin, where competitors from Germany, the Czech Republic, Romania, the United Kingdom, and Hungary went toe-to-toe in a nail-biting series of high-stakes matches, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The main event featured a fight for the World Boxing Committee (WBCA) title, named after Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev and established in Magdeburg. In the decisive bout, German boxer Justin Schmager defeated Hungarian Ruben Romai by knockout in the ninth round, claiming the WBCA middleweight world title.

Yashar Niftaliyev, head of the Diaspora Boxing League (DBL), which is supported by the WBCA and Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora, said the timing of the tournament, coinciding with Azerbaijan’s Restoration of Independence Day, added symbolic significance to the event.

Founded in 2012 by Yashar Niftaliyev and Karl Heins Kräft, the Heydar Aliyev World Boxing Committee (WBCA) seeks to implement Aliyev’s vision for sports, unite Azerbaijani athletes worldwide, foster connections with athletes from other nations, and elevate the prestige of its eponymous titles on the global boxing stage.

