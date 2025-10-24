Georgia partners with Google to boost AI use in public administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Tamar Ioseliani, held a meeting with representatives of Google to discuss the implementation of the company’s regional initiative, "Build With AI for Public Sector", which is being launched in Georgia, Trend reports.

The project aims to strengthen knowledge of artificial intelligence within the public sector and promote data-driven governance.

During the meeting, Google representatives presented details of the program, which includes collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia. As part of the initiative, Google and the ministry hosted a workshop for Georgian public sector officials, introducing global best practices for improving governance efficiency and effectiveness through AI, while also addressing related opportunities and risks.

Deputy Minister Ioseliani noted that Georgia is successfully implementing digital projects and programs that accelerate the country’s digital transformation, foster innovation, and enhance global competitiveness. "Our goal is to turn Georgia into a regional digital hub connecting Europe and Asia through high-capacity fiber networks and hyperscale data centers," she said.

Ioseliani also highlighted the importance of continued investment in digital literacy, innovation, and data-driven governance, emphasizing the role of Google’s initiative in supporting these priorities.

The "Build With AI for Public Sector" program is designed to raise awareness among public officials about the use of cloud technologies, AI modules, and Google’s cybersecurity tools. It also involves training on large-scale data processing and geospatial analytics, helping enhance the capabilities and performance of Georgia’s public administration.