Azerbaijan bets on robust legislative framework for artificial intelligence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. A serious need exists to establish a solid legislative framework for the improvement of artificial intelligence (AI), Chairman of Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy Musa Guliyev said at the international conference titled "SOCGOV 2025: Artificial Intelligence for Humanity and Transformation", Trend reports.

According to him, AI is becoming more widespread on a global scale day by day.

"Artificial intelligence is now deeply integrated into many parts of modern life. It's now also considered a subject of public interest in the world, requiring democratic control. When applying it in the social sphere, issues such as privacy protection should also be taken into account," the committee chairman added.