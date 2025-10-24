Azerbaijan hosts 'SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humanity and Transformation' int'l conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. An international conference titled "SOCGOV 2025: Artificial Intelligence for Humanity and Transformation" is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The purpose of the conference is to bring together local and international experts to assess the prospects for rapid development in the field of social services, identify future development paths through the application of innovative approaches, artificial intelligence tools, and modern technologies.

The event will be attended by heads of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, the Agency for Sustainable and Operative Social Provision (DOST), other state agencies, representatives of various state and private organizations, as well as experts in the field of social protection and employment from foreign countries.

Will be updated