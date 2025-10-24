Uzbekistan advances nuclear plans with Italian partner Ansaldo Energia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 24. As part of an official working visit to Italy, a delegation from the Uzbek Agency Uzatom visited the production facilities of Ansaldo Energia in Genoa to discuss further cooperation on nuclear power plants, Trend reports.

Ansaldo Energia, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of turbine equipment and components, provided the delegation with a detailed overview of its technological processes and production of turbogenerators of varying capacities for the energy sector.

The Italian team guided the delegation through the main workshops, where rotors and turbine blades—both moving and guide blades—are manufactured. Advanced equipment and technologies were showcased, including electrical discharge machining (EDM), heat treatment processes, innovative in-house welding methods for heavy rotors, and ultrasonic and experimental quality control systems.

The delegation also toured assembly areas for medium- and large-capacity turbines, including a new line for completing high-capacity gas turbines. The plant is capable of producing turbines from compact units to machines generating over 1,000 megawatts of power.

The visit confirmed that Ansaldo Energia offers a wide range of turbines and components capable of meeting diverse technical requirements. It also laid a solid foundation for further technical dialogue and collaboration. The next steps will involve in-depth technical discussions and alignment of specifications to ensure compliance with the design requirements for Uzbekistan’s planned nuclear power plant.

Earlier, the Uzatom delegation, led by Director Azim Ahmedkhadjaev, met with the leadership of Ansaldo Energia and its nuclear-focused subsidiary, Ansaldo Nucleare. Discussions focused on advancing cooperation for Uzbekistan’s first nuclear power plant, particularly the technological integration and adaptation of auxiliary systems from Italian partners to Uzbekistan’s specific climatic conditions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel