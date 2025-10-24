Uzbekistan, EU crossing finish line in their WTO accession negotiations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 24. During the official visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Brussels, Uzbekistan and the European Union officially announced the successful completion of bilateral negotiations on Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan on WTO issues Azizbek Urunov wrote on his LinkedIn channel, Trend reports.

“This milestone marks the successful conclusion of negotiations with 27 EU member states on market access, including agreements on export and import duties as well as trade in services,” Urunov stated.

He emphasized that the achievement was the result of “more than two years of active negotiations, dialogue, analysis, and joint work carried out with dedication, determination, and collaboration—culminating in today’s mutually beneficial outcome.”

This development signifies that the European Union has successfully concluded its bilateral negotiations with Uzbekistan, thereby positioning it as the 31st member of the World Trade Organization, succeeding Panama, which achieved this milestone as the 30th member just last week.



Consequently, Uzbekistan has successfully finalized negotiations with 31 sovereign entities, with merely three remaining to achieve closure prior to the culmination of the accession protocol.

