OTS positions action plan as key to advancing tech integration among Turkic States

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. The updated action plan of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) for 2025–2026 forms the basis for the technological integration of the Turkic states, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said at the second meeting of the OTS ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that the updated action plan aims to strengthen cooperation between member countries in artificial intelligence, digital and green technologies, standardization, space research, and support for small and medium-sized businesses.

Omuraliev emphasized that the ministerial meeting is taking place shortly after the successful 12th OTS Summit in Gabala and represents an important step from strategic partnership to technological integration of the Turkic states.

Since the first meeting in Istanbul last year, cooperation in industry, science, technology, and innovation has expanded significantly.

"Achieved results include the progress of working groups and subgroups in implementing the 2024 action plan, the exchange of experience in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, and the development of an innovation ecosystem through international technology festivals such as Technofest in Istanbul, Türkiye, as well as Innoweek in Uzbekistan," he also said.

The OTS chief called the first meeting of the heads of intellectual property institutions of the OTS countries in Bishkek a significant event, as well as the promotion of the initiative to establish the Pan-Turkic Patent Organization (PTPO) as a key regional project for protecting intellectual property and supporting innovation.

Furthermore, Omuraliev highlighted the successes of member countries in space technology, including the CubeSat project, Türkiye's training programs, and the activities of the Turkish Space Research Academy, which stimulates scientific exchange among young people.

"The updated action plan for 2025–2026 creates a future-oriented framework that will enable the Turkic states to become dynamic hubs of innovation and technology. New initiatives include the creation of a joint OTS Research, Development, and Innovation Fund and the strengthening of the role of the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) in promoting industrial cooperation and investment partnerships," he said.

In conclusion, Omuraliev pointed out that the upcoming informal OTS summit in 2026 in Turkestan, under the theme "Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development", will serve as a platform to showcase the results of joint efforts and further integrate technologies in the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel