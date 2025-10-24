Kazakhstan needs to hold on to strong presidential power, President Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 24. The Republic of Kazakhstan must remain a state with strong presidential power, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said during a solemn speech on the occasion of Republic Day, Trend reports.

"The Republic of Kazakhstan must remain a state with strong presidential power. This is a matter of ensuring a secure future for our country in a turbulent world where parliamentary systems no longer fulfill their purpose in terms of security and order, stability, and development. We have no right to risk the statehood of our people; we must not blindly follow the superficial concepts of some experts and politicians," Tokayev said.

According to the Kazakh leader, in a recent address, he announced the launch of parliamentary reform, emphasizing the openness of political processes in the country. “The transformation of the legislative branch of government will be a logical continuation of the large-scale reforms implemented in recent years,” Tokayev noted.

The president emphasized that all proposals are based on the interests and demands of citizens regarding the country's evolutionary development. “The planned reforms will strengthen the powers and authority of parliament,” he said.

Tokayev added that the changes to the Constitution will affect not only the parliament itself, but also sections on the president, the government, and other aspects of the political system. “In terms of the total volume of amendments and taking into account the initiatives already implemented as part of the 2022 constitutional reform, these transformations are quite comparable to the adoption of a new Constitution,” the President noted.