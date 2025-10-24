Uzbekistan outlines four key areas to boost partnership with the EU

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 24. As part of his official visit to Belgium, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a roundtable meeting with executives of leading European companies and banks, where he outlined four key areas for further deepening cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

Uzbekistan, the head of state noted, is interested in jointly developing projects focused on producing high value-added goods through the exploration and deep processing of strategic raw materials and minerals within the country.

Among other promising areas of partnership, the president emphasized the green economy and the chemical industry. Uzbekistan is actively introducing renewable energy sources and modernizing its energy infrastructure. European partners were invited to participate in projects related to green energy generation, energy storage systems, and environmentally friendly chemical production.

Another strategic priority highlighted during the meeting was the development of infrastructure and logistics. Uzbekistan continues to modernize its transport network, including highways, railways, and airports, and is ready to implement joint projects to expand transit corridors and establish modern logistics hubs linking Europe and Asia.

Special attention was also given to the digital economy and information technologies. Uzbekistan is developing a network of IT parks and startup incubators, expressing readiness to cooperate with European partners in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.