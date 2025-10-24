Uzbekistan, EU chart future of bilateral ties and reveal joint initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 24. Following the joint business forum and meetings with executives of leading European companies and financial institutions, agreements were reached on the implementation of new projects totaling over 10 billion euros in the fields of energy, chemicals, critical minerals, logistics, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

The announcement was made during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s meeting with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the headquarters of the European Council in Brussels.

This new package of agreements serves as a solid addition to Uzbekistan’s existing portfolio of joint projects with European companies, which already exceeds 40 billion euros in total value.

The sides also discussed further strengthening of multifaceted Uzbekistan–EU cooperation, in line with the agreements reached during the first Central Asia – EU Summit held in Samarkand earlier this year.

The leaders gave a high assessment of the signing of the historic Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the European Union. They emphasized that this comprehensive document not only expands the legal foundation of relations but also establishes a new long-term cooperation agenda.

The agreement will provide a strong impetus to deepening interaction with EU member states, primarily in the fields of trade, investment, transport, energy, climate, high technology, and cultural-humanitarian exchange.

Both sides also welcomed the completion of bilateral negotiations between Uzbekistan and the EU on the country’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The meeting noted with satisfaction the active and productive contacts taking place at all levels. Ahead of the visit, the Uzbek delegation took part in the second EU Global Gateway Forum, while meetings of the Cooperation Council and the Subcommittee on Economy, Trade, and Investment were successfully held earlier this week.

To sustain the high dynamics of the partnership, the parties stressed the importance of further strengthening institutional cooperation mechanisms and implementing new promising projects in the fields of investment, critical minerals, energy, transport, science, and education. The leaders also underlined the importance of simplifying visa procedures to facilitate stronger business and people-to-people ties.

Finally, the sides exchanged views on current international and regional issues, and the meeting concluded with the adoption of a Joint Statement.