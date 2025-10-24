Baku solidifies role as central hub for industry, tech co-op among Turkic States - Turkish minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Baku is strengthening its role as a center for cooperation among Turkic states in industry and technology, the Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacir, said at the 2nd meeting of ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, holding the meeting in the capital of Azerbaijan symbolizes the strategic importance of the city for the economic and technological development of the Turkic world.

He emphasized the strategic importance of Baku: "Throughout history, the city has occupied a special place in the Turkic world, setting the direction in trade, energy, industry, and technology. Its rich historical heritage, strategic location, and dynamic structure make Baku one of the cities that best reflect the common identity of the Turkic world and its vision for the future. Our meeting today reaffirms the strategic role of this city in the economic and technological future of the Turkic countries and strengthens the fraternal ties between our states in achieving common goals."

Fatih Kacir emphasized the importance of cooperation between OTS member countries in the industrial and technological spheres and expressed confidence that joint efforts will strengthen the region's innovative potential.