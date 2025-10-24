Bulgaria eyes expanded exports and market access in China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Georg Georgiev,received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China, Ms. Dai Qingli, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the traditional and long-standing relations between Bulgaria and China and the results achieved in bilateral cooperation were highlighted. Minister Georgiev emphasized the pragmatic nature of the ties, based on reciprocity and equality.

The potential in the trade and economic sphere was noted, as well as the importance of taking concrete steps to balance bilateral trade by expanding the volume and scope of Bulgarian exports and improving access for Bulgarian products and services to the Chinese market.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, giving high importance to relations in education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, which contribute to mutual understanding and closer ties.