Eni reports higher oil and gas output in 3Q2025

Eni recorded a significant increase in hydrocarbon production in the third quarter of 2025. The company attributed the growth to strong project development and production ramp-ups in Côte d'Ivoire, Congo, and Mexico, along with new start-ups at satellite fields in Angola and Norway.

