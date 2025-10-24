Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Brussels: What Uzbekistan awaits from new EU agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. In recent years, the role of Central Asia in world politics has been noticeably changing. The region, which until recently remained on the periphery, is turning into a center of interest for leading powers. Against this backdrop, Europe is seeking to strengthen its influence and build new formats of cooperation with the countries of the region. A special place in this process belongs to Uzbekistan - a country carrying out large-scale reforms and focusing on political openness and economic modernization.

President Mirziyoyev’s visit to Brussels at the invitation of European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen became an important step in this direction. This is not just another diplomatic trip, but a transition to a new format of relations between Uzbekistan and the European Union. The main outcome of the visit will be the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement - a document that will replace the previous 1996 treaty and define the strategy of bilateral relations for decades ahead.

For both sides, this step carries great significance. For the European Union, it is a way to strengthen its position in Central Asia, where the influence of China, Russia, and Türkiye continues to grow. Brussels aims to act not through political pressure, but through the economy, technology, and “soft power.” For Uzbekistan, this is a path toward deeper integration into the global economy, greater investment attractiveness, and a higher status as an independent and reliable partner.

Economic ties are already developing rapidly. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and EU countries has exceeded $6 billion, while the total portfolio of investment projects is estimated at 30 billion euros. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development remains one of the country’s key partners, financing projects in green energy, transport, and the private sector. The European Investment Bank is preparing to open its regional office in Tashkent - a move that demonstrates Brussels’ long-term commitment.

The new agreement will bring even more economic opportunities. The liberalization of trade and economic relations, simplification of procedures, reduction of technical barriers, and expansion of the services market will open new export directions and enhance the competitiveness of Uzbek products on the EU market.

Energy occupies a special place in this dialogue. Brussels views Central Asia as part of the new architecture of energy security. Uzbekistan, with its vast solar and wind power potential, is becoming a reliable partner in implementing “green” projects.

“Uzbekistan fully supports international projects for the supply of electricity from the region to Europe,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the first “Central Asia – European Union” summit held in Samarkand.

By 2030, the country plans to increase the share of renewable energy to 54 percent and introduce 24 GW of green capacity. European companies are already involved in building solar and wind power plants as well as hydrogen production projects. This cooperation benefits both sides: the EU gains alternative energy sources and reduces dependence on fossil fuels, while Uzbekistan gains access to advanced technologies, investments, and new markets.

Another factor strengthening these ties is Uzbekistan’s growing participation in international trade mechanisms. The expansion of the GSP+ scheme and progress toward joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) reinforce the country’s position in the global market. The structure of exports is already changing: the share of raw cotton is decreasing, while finished textiles and industrial goods are increasing. In 2024, exports from the light industry exceeded $3 billion, and supplies to the EU grew by 1.5 times. This clearly demonstrates how political agreements translate into tangible economic results.

Active diplomacy accompanies these economic achievements. Ahead of the visit, Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov held a series of meetings in Italy, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Switzerland. The discussions focused on industrial cooperation, innovation, education, and green energy. In Luxembourg, the 18th meeting of the Uzbekistan–EU Cooperation Council took place, where both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening the partnership.

“We are confident that the results of this session will give new momentum to our cooperation and help build a stronger partnership,” said Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

At the same time, Saida Mirziyoyeva is strengthening the humanitarian dimension of diplomacy. In Brussels and London, she held meetings dedicated to education, youth initiatives, and women’s entrepreneurship. A symbolic decision was the inclusion of Uzbek and Old Uzbek languages in the curriculum of Oxford University, a step that expands Uzbekistan’s cultural presence in Europe.

Cooperation with the EU is becoming increasingly practical. In Belgium, joint agricultural projects are being discussed within the framework of European initiatives - including the introduction of solar-powered drip irrigation systems, sustainable seeds, and new technologies in agriculture. Such programs reduce water and energy consumption by more than 50 percent and increase yields. This shows that the partnership goes beyond politics and becomes a tool for real transformation.

Uzbekistan’s active engagement with the European Union reflects its strategic course toward strengthening economic sovereignty and diversifying external relations. In this context, the signing of the new agreement is not just a symbolic step but confirmation of Uzbekistan’s new role in the region. The country is no longer an object of foreign policy but an independent participant in global processes, capable of shaping its own agenda. Europe is seeking reliable partners in Central Asia - and Tashkent demonstrates that it is ready to be one of them: open, pragmatic, and strategically self-reliant.