Switzerland multiplies non-oil imports from Azerbaijan in 9M2025
Trade between Azerbaijan and Switzerland reached $494.1 million from January to September 2025. Azerbaijan’s exports to Switzerland totaled $301.6 million, up $181.9 million or 2.5 times year-on-year. Meanwhile, imports from Switzerland were valued at $192.5 million, down $16.5 million or 7.9 percent compared to the previous year.
