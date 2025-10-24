Kyrgyzstan's economic policy prioritizes accelerated industrial growth - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Accelerated industrial development is among the main priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s national economic policy, said Bakyt Sydykov, Minister of Economy and Commerce, Trend reports.

Speaking at the second meeting of ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, he emphasized that Kyrgyzstan’s state industrial policy aims to ensure sustainable development, increase the industry’s share in the gross domestic product (GDP), and strengthen the export potential and competitiveness of industrial products.

Sydykov emphasized that a large share of Kyrgyzstan’s trade with the OTS members is made up of goods for industrial use, underscoring the growing cooperation in this sector. He added that since the beginning of the year, trade between Kyrgyzstan and OTS countries has amounted to about $1.7 billion.

According to him, in the last triennium, a plethora of novel industrial entities within the sectors of machinery, light manufacturing, and food processing have been instantiated in Kyrgyzstan.

“Kyrgyzstan is committed to developing joint projects, boosting mutual investment, and improving the business climate. We are confident that these efforts will help all our countries achieve significant progress and move forward with resilience in the face of global challenges. In this regard, it is important to highlight the role of the Turkic Investment Fund, whose project initiatives will help implement industrial projects of mutual importance,” Sydykov said.

