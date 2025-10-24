SLB implements digital processing of petrophysical data at Turkmenistan's largest fields

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 24. Schlumberger (SLB) continues to implement digital processing and interpretation of petrophysical data at Turkmenistan’s largest oil and gas fields, SLB petrophysicist Makpal Bektybayeva said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Speaking at the “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan—2025” conference in Ashgabat, Bektybayeva highlighted the importance of reviewing and refining historical data collected through various instrumental methods over the past decades.

“Using modern digital tools allows us to conduct a primary examination of data, identify inconsistencies, and correct errors, ensuring a more accurate interpretation of reservoir characteristics,” she said.

Bektybayeva noted that the use of machine learning and digital processing techniques helps automate routine tasks, reduce analysis time, and improve the quality of technical solutions.

“After introducing digital technologies, we gained the ability to predict rock properties more precisely, assess reservoir potential, and optimize field development plans,” she added.

Bektybayeva underscored that these innovations are being assimilated into both domestic and global initiatives, enhancing data integrity and bolstering technical analysis.



“The digital manipulation of petrophysical datasets serves as a pivotal mechanism for optimizing field development efficacy and facilitating informed engineering decision-making,” she concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel