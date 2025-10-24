Azerbaijan greenlights action plan for declaring its Shusha ECO tourism capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. The action plan for declaring Azerbaijan's Shusha city the "Tourism Capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)" for 2026 has been approved, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by the country's prime minister, Ali Asadov.

According to the decree, the State Tourism Agency has been appointed as the principal entity responsible for the orchestration of the initiatives outlined in the strategic action framework.



The financing for these initiatives will be sourced from the budgetary allocations designated for pertinent executive entities within the 2026 state budget of Azerbaijan, as well as from other legally permissible avenues.



This mandate shall be operational commencing from the date of its execution.

