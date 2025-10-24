Turkmengeology talks up field benefits from Digitalization and AI

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 24. Digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) help improve production efficiency at mature fields, Chief Geophysicist of the State Concern "Turkmengeology" Serdar Nuryagdyev said at the International Conference "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025" (OGT 2025) in Ashgabat, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"With readily available hydrocarbon reserves depleted and the need to improve production efficiency, the implementation of digital technologies and AI in the oil and gas industry is becoming especially important," he explained.

According to him, a significant portion of the world's operating fields are considered mature, having already passed peak production and experiencing declining well flow rates.

"In such conditions, it's especially important to optimize operations, reduce costs, and implement intelligent data analysis systems. The integration of AI is becoming not just a technological trend but a key tool in the energy transition to a low-carbon economy," Nuryagdyev noted.

He emphasized that managing mature fields requires a systematic approach, including digital modeling, process automation, and the use of predictive analytics to optimize the operation of each well.

"Traditional management methods no longer provide the necessary accuracy. Today, it is essential to use hydrodynamic modeling, digital twins, and intelligent production management systems. These technologies allow us to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and automate decision-making," the expert added.

Nuryagdyev also noted that the use of AI not only contributes to increased productivity but also to a reduction in the industry's carbon footprint.

"Smart fields and analytical platforms open up new possibilities: from predictive management and leak monitoring to energy consumption optimization. In the future, such solutions will form the basis for the sustainable development of the oil and gas industry," the chief geophysicist emphasized.

He concluded that digitalization and the integration of AI are a strategic necessity for ensuring the stability and efficiency of the oil and gas industry amid the global energy transition.

Turkmengeology is a governmental entity tasked with formulating a comprehensive plan for geological and geophysical exploration via geological surveys and the identification of new natural resource deposits within Turkmenistan's borders. It additionally gathers and retains data regarding the geological composition of Turkmenistan and its natural resources. It documents and preserves geological reports pertaining to land in Turkmenistan and the Turkmen region of the Caspian Sea. It facilitates the sale of seismic, geological, and geophysical databases to sanctioned enterprises situated in designated complexes inside the Turkmen part of the Caspian Sea.

