Azerbaijan proposes Turkic States platform to boost startup and innovation co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. We propose to create a platform for Turkic states to cooperate in the field of startups and innovation, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said at the 2nd meeting of ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation of the member countries of OTS in Baku, Trend reports.

“In order to encourage joint activities of Turkic states in the field of startups, implementation of innovative ideas and expansion of access to regional markets, we would like to propose the creation of a new form of cooperation - a platform for Turkic states for cooperation in the field of startups and innovations,” the minister said.

According to Jabbarov, this platform will coordinate cooperation between participating countries in the fields of innovation, startups, and the digital economy, and will also serve as a unified mechanism for the exchange of knowledge, experience, and technological resources.

“This initiative will accelerate the innovative development of the region and create new opportunities for young entrepreneurs to realize their potential,” he said.