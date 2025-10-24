Latvia builds the Baltic region’s first national quantum key distribution network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. This autumn marks the completion of Latvia’s three-year National Quantum Communication Infrastructure Project, which established the country’s first quantum key distribution (QKD) backbone network, Trend reports.

The initiative was carried out in partnership between the Latvian State Radio and Television Centre (LVRTC), Tet, Elektroniskie sakari, and the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Latvia (IMCS UL).

Throughout the project, partners integrated quantum key distribution technologies into existing communication networks, explored secure data transmission for the public sector, developed QKD interconnections for 5G testing, and conducted quantum key transmission trials in healthcare and financial institutions.

The project also involved encrypted long-distance data transmission, aimed at enabling future cross-border connections within the unified European quantum communication network, and included training seminars and public education initiatives.

“Quantum technology development in Latvia holds significant potential for innovation and growth. Latvia is becoming a regional center for quantum research and development, which makes it essential to implement both national and international projects that not only advance scientific knowledge but also create real infrastructure and quantum-secure data transmission solutions,” said Andulis Židkovs, State Secretary at the Ministry of Transport, during the project’s closing event.

During the event, project partners presented their research findings and emphasized the importance of transitioning from theoretical results to practical implementation across various industries.

The lead partner, LVRTC, achieved key milestones with tangible applications.

“We have established the first QKD network in the Baltic region, which means Latvia is becoming a leader in this technology. It lays the foundation for further infrastructure development both nationally and in international connections,” said Evijs Taube, Member of the Management Board at LVRTC.

The project also developed an open-source key management system to securely handle quantum keys and defined performance thresholds necessary for integration into the future pan-European quantum communication network.

“We’ve built a fully functioning network that operates beyond laboratory conditions — it’s a real, working system used by multiple partners with different devices and technologies. It’s rare in Europe to achieve such results in a first project,” noted Leo Trukšāns, LVRTC’s lead quantum engineer and Associate Professor at the University of Latvia.

Specialist training in ICT and quantum technologies was also carried out to prepare the sector for the arrival of quantum computing, ensuring readiness for the opportunities and cybersecurity challenges it will bring.

According to Dr. Rihards Balodis, Development Director at IMCS UL, researchers are actively creating communication networks for quantum encryption and quantum-resistant data protection, integrating photon-based communication channels into classical telecom networks.

“We’re building and testing the backbone for quantum key exchange systems. There is no single universal quantum communication solution — rather, each network can be tailored to specific needs, creating a customized ‘quantum shield’ for data protection. Quantum mechanics-based solutions can dramatically enhance communication and client data security,” Dr. Balodis explained.

The company Elektroniskie sakari contributed by exploring how QKD technologies can be integrated into wireless communication systems. Its team connected existing 5G, Wi-Fi, and IoT systems with QKD optical networks to test encryption and data transmission performance under various technical conditions.

“The experiments proved that quantum and wireless technologies can safely and efficiently coexist. By ensuring synchronization and precise system configuration, we showed that integrating QKD and random number generation into modern wireless systems is technically feasible. This is a major step toward secure communication infrastructure that will become a cornerstone of the digital future,” said Jānis Bārda, Chairman of the Board of Elektroniskie sakari.

Tet successfully conducted quantum-based data transmission tests in seven healthcare institutions of the Riga East Clinical University Hospital, simulating the transfer of medical and patient data to evaluate QKD’s security and efficiency. Similar tests in financial institutions also confirmed the highest levels of data protection.

“This was the first time in Latvia and the Baltic States that QKD key transmission was tested using real hospital infrastructure. The results confirmed that quantum-secure technologies ensure maximum data protection for sensitive information,” said Guna Soloveja, Head of Research and Business Development at Tet.

The closing ceremony also featured remarks from Edgars Liepiņš, Director of the ICT Department at the Ministry of Defense, and Lauma Sīka, Deputy Director of the Higher Education and Science Department at the Ministry of Education and Science, highlighting the strategic importance of quantum technologies for Latvia’s digital security and innovation.

About the Project

Project title: National-Level Quantum Communication Infrastructure System and Network Development (LATQN, ID No. 101091559)

Implementation period: January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2025

Total budget: 8,061,380 euros

The project is co-financed by the European Union, covering 50 percent of total eligible costs (4,030,690 euros). An additional 2,736,440 euros was provided by the Latvian state budget and 1,294,250 euros by project partners.

The project contributes to the EuroQCI initiative and supports the goals of the EU Digital Europe Programme, enhancing cybersecurity and enabling secure communication services for both public institutions and private enterprises.