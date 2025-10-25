Kyrgyzstan's mining revenues jump in 9M2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 25. As of 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s state balance accounts for reserves from over 1,000 deposits across 51 types of minerals, including gold, copper, coal, and construction materials, the country's Ministry of Natural Resources said, Trend reports.

Approximately 400 of these deposits are currently under active development or geological exploration, while around 600 are temporarily suspended due to depleted reserves or the need for re-evaluation.

In 2024, the state-owned company Kyrgyzgeology received 1 billion soms ($11.4 million) to upgrade equipment and advance projects in polymetals and rare earth elements, of which 72% has already been implemented.

The mining sector showed growth in the first nine months of 2025. Tax revenues from mining companies reached 42.7 billion soms ($488.2 million) - 16 billion ($182.9 million) more than the same period last year. Over the past five years, the industry has contributed over 191 billion soms ($2.1 billion) to national and local budgets.

Geological surveys have also yielded positive results, identifying new reserves of gold (5.8 tons), silver (3.7 tons), copper (6,400 tons), coal (9 million tons), and other minerals. Total national reserves currently include 973 tons of gold, 960,000 tons of copper, 1,100 tons of silver, as well as coal, gypsum, marble, and construction materials.

From January to September 2025, Kyrgyzstan produced 17 tons of gold, 198,000 tons of oil, nearly 19 million cubic meters of natural gas, and 2.3 million tons of coal.

Additionally, 26 subsoil auctions were held in 2025, generating $1.6 million. The country currently operates 2,000 subsoil use licenses, of which 103 are held by state enterprises.