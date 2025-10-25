Turkic Investment Fund, Kyrgyzstan review plans for next phase of regional dev't

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 25. Baghdad Amreyev, President of the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF), met with Bakyt Sydykov, Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and a Member of TIF’s Board of Governors, to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation between the Fund and Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

Amreyev, accompanied by TIF General Director Ramil Babayev and Chief Investment Officer Sanjar Usmanov, briefed the Kyrgyz minister on the Fund’s recent initiatives and outlined upcoming steps on its agenda. He emphasized TIF’s commitment to promoting regional investment, facilitating economic collaboration among member states, and supporting sustainable growth through concrete cross-border projects.

Minister Sydykov welcomed the TIF delegation and reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s strong commitment to continued cooperation with the Fund. He highlighted member states’ expectations for TIF to support shared economic priorities, joint projects, and regional connectivity.

The officials also discussed preparations for the forthcoming Board of Governors meeting in Bishkek, reviewing the draft agenda and organizational arrangements. They noted the meeting’s significance in guiding the next phase of TIF’s development and ensuring productive outcomes for its member states.