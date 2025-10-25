Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan’s KMG PetroChem explore new cooperation in oil and gas sector

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
25 October 2025
Photo: Uzbekistan GTL

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 25. A delegation from KMG PetroChem, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas (KMG), visited the Uzbekistan GTL plant to discuss the implementation of prospective joint projects, Trend reports.

The delegation became acquainted with the plant’s operations, production processes, and technological capabilities.

This visit marked an important step toward further strengthening cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in the oil and gas sector and deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Uzbekistan GTL LLC, a leading producer of synthetic fuels in the country, utilizes cutting-edge Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) technology to deliver environmentally friendly fuel products to domestic and regional markets. The plant is renowned for combining modern engineering solutions with stringent quality controls.

