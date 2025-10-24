Azerbaijani FM highlights UN’s role in global diplomacy at 80th anniversary event in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov delivered a speech at an event in Baku marking the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations, Trend reports.

In his remarks, Bayramov emphasized the UN’s vital role as a cornerstone of multilateral diplomacy and extended his congratulations to the organization on its anniversary.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan, as an active and responsible UN member, has participated in key UN bodies, including serving as a non-permanent member of the Security Council in 2012–2013 and holding membership three times in the Economic and Social Council.

Bayramov underscored that Azerbaijan’s growing global influence and leadership are reinforced through its active engagement in major UN initiatives. He highlighted the country’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (2019–2023), its hosting of the Global Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations (2016), and the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in 2024.

The minister announced that Azerbaijan will host two major UN events in 2026 — the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) and World Environment Day — reflecting the nation’s commitment to green energy transition and its leadership in global climate diplomacy.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, promoting digital innovation, empowering women and youth, and supporting humanitarian and intercultural initiatives in line with the UN’s global agenda.

He highlighted the successful completion of the UN-Azerbaijan Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021–2025 and said that a new framework for 2026–2030 will mark the beginning of the next stage of partnership.

The minister also discussed large-scale restoration projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and steps taken to ensure stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus. He noted that the Joint Declaration signed in Washington and other agreements have become important milestones in advancing the regional peace process.

In conclusion, Bayramov called for stronger partnerships, new areas of cooperation, and joint efforts to build a more sustainable and just world.

Following the event, Azerbaijan and the UN signed a new Framework Program for Cooperation in the Field of Sustainable Development for 2026–2030.