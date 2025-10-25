Bulgaria-South Korea dialogue highlights trade, energy, security projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Georg Georgiev received at the MFA the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bulgaria, Mr. Dong-be Kim, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the traditional and friendly relations between Bulgaria and the Republic of Korea were highlighted as a basis for further development and substantive strengthening of the bilateral dialogue, in light of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which both countries are commemorating this year.

A review of cooperation in areas of mutual interest was conducted, and prospects for bilateral dialogue in trade, energy, defense, tourism, educational and cultural exchange, as well as people-to-people contacts, were discussed. The discussion also emphasized potential and ongoing bilateral projects in strategic sectors such as energy, infrastructure, civil security, and others.

The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on issues on the international agenda and on the complex security challenges facing the Korean Peninsula, including in the context of the war in Ukraine. The values of peace and the importance of building a stable environment for sustainable development and growth through dialogue and diplomacy were reaffirmed.