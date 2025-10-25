Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 25

Economy Materials 25 October 2025 09:49 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 25

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 25, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 21 currencies went up, while 22 currencies dropped compared to October 23.

The official rate for $1 is 561,833 rials, while one euro is valued at 653,152 rials. On October 23, the euro was priced at 652,376 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 25

Rial on October 23

1 US dollar

USD

561,833

561,804

1 British pound

GBP

747,015

751,208

1 Swiss franc

CHF

705,935

705,969

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,811

59,786

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,124

56,114

1 Danish krone

DKK

87,438

87,337

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,395

6,405

1 UAE Dirham

AED

152,984

152,976

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,832,123

1,833,098

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

198,650

199,078

100 Japanese yen

JPY

367,614

370,103

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,309

72,297

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,459,409

1,459,678

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

400,912

401,878

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

322,816

323,100

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,549

32,290

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,396

13,381

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,037

6,894

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

154,350

154,342

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,840

42,953

1 Syrian pound

SYP

51

51

1 Australian dollar

AUD

365,708

365,259

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

149,822

149,814

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,494,237

1,494,160

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

432,582

433,014

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

458,991

459,578

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,512

18,523

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

268

268

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

399,508

400,103

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

103,369

103,460

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,890

78,845

100 Thai baht

THB

1,720,205

1,712,504

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

133,034

132,810

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

390,565

392,820

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

792,430

792,389

1 euro

EUR

653,152

652,376

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

104,496

104,290

1 Georgian lari

GEL

207,104

207,233

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,809

33,821

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,467

8,466

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

164,975

164,975

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

330,496

330,471

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

957,576

960,899

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,681

60,912

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

160,530

160,657

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,643

2,699

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 840,619 rials and $1 costs 723,090 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,135 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,029 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more