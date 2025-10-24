Azerbaijan shares nation's public mortgage lending snapshot

The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGIF) of Azerbaijan has provided significant financial support to borrowers in Azerbaijan. As of today, the fund has issued 3.684 billion manat ($2.17 billion) in loans. Additionally, it has allocated 642 million manat ($377 million) in loans with guarantees and subsidies.

