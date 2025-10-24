Azerbaijan shares nation's public mortgage lending snapshot
The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGIF) of Azerbaijan has provided significant financial support to borrowers in Azerbaijan. As of today, the fund has issued 3.684 billion manat ($2.17 billion) in loans. Additionally, it has allocated 642 million manat ($377 million) in loans with guarantees and subsidies.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy