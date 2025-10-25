Uzbekistan, EU set fresh course for partnership. What EPCA deal and WTO progress bring

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. In recent years, Uzbekistan has been steadily strengthening its position as one of the key centers of cooperation and development in Central Asia. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Brussels became a logical continuation of this course and one of the most significant events in the history of Uzbekistan–Europe relations. The signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) with the European Union not only opened a new chapter in their interaction but also marked an important step toward strengthening practical cooperation based on mutual interests and trust.

“In Samarkand, we committed to deepening our relations with Central Asian countries. Today, we are delivering on that commitment by reinforcing our long-standing relationship with Uzbekistan. The Enhanced Cooperation and Partnership Agreement provides a framework for Uzbekistan and the European Union to work together for the mutual benefit of our citizens,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

For the EU, the EPCA represents a strategic move: Brussels aims to strengthen its presence in Central Asia, where China, Russia, and Türkiye are increasing their influence. The European Union, however, is relying not on political pressure, but on economics, technology, and 'soft power'. For Uzbekistan, the new agreement opens the path toward deeper integration into the global economy, increased investment attractiveness, and consolidation of its status as an independent and reliable partner.

Economic ties between Tashkent and Brussels are already developing rapidly. Over the past seven years, Uzbekistan’s trade with European countries has doubled, exceeding 6 billion euros, and the number of joint ventures with European capital has surpassed 1,000 - clear evidence of growing trust in the country’s ongoing reforms. Notably, major European financial institutions are expanding their presence: the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is already a key partner for Tashkent, financing projects in green energy, transport, and the private sector, while the European Investment Bank (EIB) is preparing to open a regional office in Tashkent - a step that demonstrates Brussels’ long-term commitment to developing cooperation.

The EPCA document, consisting of nine sections, 356 articles, and 14 annexes, covers nearly all areas - trade, investment, energy, education, science, the digital economy, and more. Essentially, the new agreement updates the legal framework that had been in place since 1996 and establishes a modern architecture of interaction based on mutual interests and trust.

During the meetings in Brussels, President Mirziyoyev outlined four priority areas for future cooperation.

First - the development of joint high-value-added production through deep processing of strategic raw materials and mineral resources. This approach will allow Uzbekistan to move away from raw material dependence and advance up the value chain, while Europe gains reliable sources of critical materials for its green and digital transitions.

Second - the green economy and chemical industry. Uzbekistan invited European companies to participate in projects for the development of solar and wind energy, energy storage systems, and environmentally friendly technologies. With its vast renewable energy potential, the country can become a key EU partner in building a new architecture of energy security.

Mirziyoyev emphasized that “Uzbekistan fully supports international projects for the supply of electricity from our region to Europe.” European investments in the green sector accelerate Uzbekistan’s transition to a low-carbon economy, while the EU gains alternative energy sources, reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Third - infrastructure and logistics development. Uzbekistan is modernizing its transport network on a large scale - roads, railways, airports - and creating new transport corridors. In this context, the president highlighted the importance of cooperation in establishing modern logistics hubs connecting Europe and Asia. Strengthening transport links with the EU, including the use of the Trans-Caspian route within the Global Gateway initiative, will diversify trade routes and reduce dependence on traditional corridors.

Fourth - the digital economy and IT. Cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and innovation will raise Uzbekistan’s technological level and integrate it into the global digital space.

Among the key outcomes of the visit is the practical completion of the negotiation process on Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). According to Azizbek Urunov, the president’s special representative for WTO affairs, this is the result of more than two years of negotiations and joint work. Agreements on market access have already been reached with 27 EU countries, with only three partners remaining before the final signing of accession agreements. This progress serves as a clear signal recognizing Uzbekistan’s ongoing reforms and strengthening its role in global trade. Experts note that WTO membership will grant Uzbekistan access to the markets of over 160 countries and create strong incentives for the growth of export-oriented industries.

European participants in the negotiations highly praised the transparency and stability of investment conditions in Uzbekistan, as well as the country’s readiness to implement large-scale projects. Business representatives expressed particular interest in cooperation in the mining and processing of critical minerals, energy, and digital technologies — areas that are at the heart of the new cooperation agenda.

The Brussels visit clearly demonstrated that relations between Uzbekistan and the EU are moving from a primarily diplomatic format to a practical partnership. For Europe, this is part of a broader strategy to strengthen its presence in Central Asia, where new trade routes and energy corridors are taking shape. For Tashkent, it is an opportunity to consolidate its role as an independent player shaping the regional agenda. This visit became a symbol of Uzbekistan’s transformation from an observer into an active architect of a new geo-economic reality. The signing of the EPCA and the breakthrough in WTO accession confirm that the country is confidently integrating into the global system while maintaining its own strategic independence.