France highly values dialogue with Kazakhstan, Emmanuel Macron says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 25. France places great importance on its dialogue with Kazakhstan, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a congratulatory message sent to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the country’s Republic Day, Trend reports via Akorda.

Macron recalled that last year’s state visit of President Tokayev to France helped strengthen strategic partnership and outlined promising directions for further diversification of bilateral relations.

He added that France highly values a trust-based dialogue with Kazakhstan on key security issues and regional stability, emphasizing their shared commitment to peace and respect for international law, and expressed hope for continued joint efforts to uphold the UN Charter and promote effective multilateral cooperation.

A congratulatory message was also sent by King Charles III of the U.K., who expressed confidence in further strengthening friendly relations and highlighted the importance of continuing fruitful cooperation for the benefit of both countries.