Azerbaijani MFA extends congratulations to Kazakhstan on its national day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25.​ Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Kazakhstan on its National Day, Trend reports.

"On the occasion of the National Day of Kazakhstan, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to brotherly Kazakhstan and its people.

Azerbaijan values its partnership with Kazakhstan and looks forward to further strengthening our friendly ties.

Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote in a post on its official X page.

