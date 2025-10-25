Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani MFA extends congratulations to Kazakhstan on its national day

Politics Materials 25 October 2025 10:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani MFA extends congratulations to Kazakhstan on its national day

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25.​ Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Kazakhstan on its National Day, Trend reports.

"On the occasion of the National Day of Kazakhstan, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to brotherly Kazakhstan and its people.

Azerbaijan values its partnership with Kazakhstan and looks forward to further strengthening our friendly ties.

Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote in a post on its official X page.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more