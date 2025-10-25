Uzbekistan maps out plans to strengthen presence in foreign markets

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 25. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Khurram Teshabayev met with Sir Suma Chakrabarti, Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan on Economic Development, Effective Governance, and International Cooperation, to discuss key measures to strengthen the country’s export potential, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on enhancing the competitiveness of domestic products, expanding the geographic reach of foreign trade, and improving the support system for exporters. Particular attention was given to boosting the presence of national products in international markets, developing logistics infrastructure, and increasing cooperation with Uzbekistan’s diplomatic missions abroad to promote domestic goods and establish partnerships with global companies.

The parties emphasized the importance of non-financial support measures - such as advisory services, participation in international exhibitions, certification, and marketing promotion - which are especially crucial in the context of Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Sir Suma Chakrabarti praised the progress of ongoing reforms and highlighted the importance of promoting value-added products. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further cooperation in developing export infrastructure and coordinating efforts with foreign trade advisers.

Meanwhile, during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s official visit to Brussels, Uzbekistan and the European Union officially announced the successful completion of bilateral negotiations on Uzbekistan’s accession to the WTO. As a result, Uzbekistan has concluded negotiations with 31 sovereign entities, with only three remaining to be finalized before the accession protocol is formally completed.