Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Art Weekend set to roll out "Thank you, Sea!" project in Baku (VIDEO)

Society Materials 25 October 2025 12:45 (UTC +04:00)
Art Weekend set to roll out "Thank you, Sea!" project in Baku (VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. One of the events of the Art Weekend to be held in Baku from October 31 through November 2 will be a multidisciplinary program for the youth, Trend reports.

On November 2, the "Thank you, Sea!" project will be presented at the Museum of Painting as part of that program.

The performances in the joint project of the "SÖZ" art center and the State Children's Philharmonic are inspired by the lyrical works of Leyla Aliyeva, the initiator of Art Weekend.

The project brings together poetry, music, dance and visual art.

The program to be presented by talented young artists reminds us that poetry lives not only on paper, but also in sound, movement and dreams.

The "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" project will be organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and IDEA Public Union, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more